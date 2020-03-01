Analysts Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Limelight Networks posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLNW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.30.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $5.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.81 and a beta of 2.13.

Limelight Networks Company Profile

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

