Analysts Anticipate Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.33 Million

Analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) will post $81.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tanker’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.19 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.46 million. Nordic American Tanker posted sales of $53.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordic American Tanker will report full year sales of $275.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $244.64 million to $305.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $290.43 million, with estimates ranging from $265.43 million to $315.43 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nordic American Tanker.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Nordic American Tanker had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $58.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.97 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tanker in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordic American Tanker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NAT stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Nordic American Tanker has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.73 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.70%. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Nordic American Tanker in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 793.0% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,601 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nordic American Tanker by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,889 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. 37.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

