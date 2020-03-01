Analysts Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) to Announce -$1.98 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) to announce earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.85) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.06). Reata Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.98) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 102%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.12) to ($6.59). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($8.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.15) to ($6.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($5.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($3.70). The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,094.28% and a negative return on equity of 766.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

RETA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (up previously from $314.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.13.

In related news, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.24, for a total transaction of $388,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,330,439.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.26, for a total value of $2,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,526,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,417,000 after acquiring an additional 46,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 360,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,911,000 after acquiring an additional 42,788 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,384,000 after acquiring an additional 248,565 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,326,000 after acquiring an additional 45,169 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $49,493,000. 72.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $194.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.51. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $257.96.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

