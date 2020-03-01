Analysts Anticipate RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) to Announce $0.05 EPS

RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.70 (Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation. RYB Education’s rating score has declined by 10.4% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.20 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned RYB Education an industry rank of 200 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSE:RYB opened at $4.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.93. RYB Education has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $141.33 million, a PE ratio of -58.63 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RYB Education stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of RYB Education Inc – (NYSE:RYB) by 627.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 245,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.85% of RYB Education worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their families to promote children's development and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

