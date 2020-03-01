Analysts Anticipate Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) Will Post Earnings of $2.96 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) will report earnings per share of $2.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spire’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.93. Spire reported earnings of $2.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Spire will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.97 to $4.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Spire.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on SR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Spire in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spire during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SR opened at $75.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.14. Spire has a one year low of $73.82 and a one year high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

