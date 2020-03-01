Analysts Anticipate Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) Will Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Tribune Publishing’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tribune Publishing.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Tribune Publishing stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.47. The stock had a trading volume of 156,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.01. Tribune Publishing has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $13.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tribune Publishing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 22,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,734,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 140,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tribune Publishing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 109,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 3,765 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tribune Publishing during the third quarter valued at approximately $820,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tribune Publishing Company Profile

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

