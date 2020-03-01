Analysts Expect Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) to Announce -$0.45 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Capstone Turbine Co. (NASDAQ:CPST) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capstone Turbine’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.53) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Capstone Turbine reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Turbine will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Capstone Turbine.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.09). Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 96.84% and a negative net margin of 23.81%. The company had revenue of $17.38 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Capstone Turbine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Capstone Turbine from $30.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $367,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 138,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 43,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPST traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.25. 183,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,220. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Capstone Turbine has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

