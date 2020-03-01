Analysts Expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to announce sales of $123.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $123.50 million and the highest is $124.50 million. Chegg posted sales of $97.41 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $525.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $528.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $634.76 million, with estimates ranging from $621.80 million to $660.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chegg.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $125.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Chegg from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chegg from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

NYSE:CHGG opened at $39.21 on Friday. Chegg has a fifty-two week low of $28.29 and a fifty-two week high of $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -392.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.25.

In other Chegg news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 9,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $348,304.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 15,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total value of $581,489.25. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 242,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,362,923.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 742,017 shares of company stock worth $29,659,489 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 3,216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 470,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,092,000 after acquiring an additional 456,342 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 180,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,494,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,087 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,975 shares during the last quarter.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chegg (CHGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.