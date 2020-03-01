Analysts Expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $311.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hancock Whitney Corp (NYSE:HWC) to post sales of $311.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $310.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $313.90 million. Hancock Whitney reported sales of $289.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will report full year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hancock Whitney.

Hancock Whitney (NYSE:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $316.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $33.50 on Friday. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,043,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,434,000 after buying an additional 742,322 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,178,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 363,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after buying an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals; and brokerage services, annuity products, and life insurance, general insurance agency services, including life and title insurance, consumer financing service.

