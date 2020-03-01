Analysts Expect Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) to Post $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Invitation Homes also reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.46. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVH. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 13,489,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5,808.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,790,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,709,217 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,808,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,366,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2,144.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,758,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,173 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:INVH traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.69. The stock had a trading volume of 10,684,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,142,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.26, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.35. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

