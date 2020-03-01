Analysts Expect Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Will Post Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) will report $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.95. Methode Electronics reported earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Methode Electronics will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $3.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Methode Electronics.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.89 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Methode Electronics from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 532,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,959 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $2,048,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.66. The stock had a trading volume of 316,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,958. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $24.33 and a 52 week high of $41.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Methode Electronics (MEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.