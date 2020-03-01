Analysts Expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. Pan American Silver reported earnings of $0.05 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 340%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $404.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.10 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 6.60%.

PAAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $27.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pan American Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 400.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,250,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,281,000 after buying an additional 1,800,130 shares in the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 257,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $36,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pan American Silver by 249.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 51,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 36,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $19.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

