Analysts Expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $241.50 Million

Analysts expect Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) to post $241.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $240.90 million. Paycom Software reported sales of $199.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $912.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $911.80 million to $914.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 37.47% and a net margin of 24.48%. The company had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $233.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $302.00 to $367.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $278.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $286.75.

Paycom Software stock opened at $282.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software has a 52 week low of $169.06 and a 52 week high of $342.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.98 and a 200-day moving average of $254.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 27.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,825,982 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,705,000 after buying an additional 600,640 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 473,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,132,000 after buying an additional 150,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 732,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,027,000 after buying an additional 116,787 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after buying an additional 115,536 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,940,000. 65.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

