Analysts Expect Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $44.95 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will post sales of $44.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.00 million. Stock Yards Bancorp posted sales of $40.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year sales of $182.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $189.55 million, with estimates ranging from $189.10 million to $190.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SYBT. BidaskClub lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $814.65 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.37%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 220.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 53.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

