Analysts Expect Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) to Post $1.03 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Triton International’s earnings. Triton International posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Triton International will report full-year earnings of $4.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.15 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triton International.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.11 million. Triton International had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Vestar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Triton International in the fourth quarter worth about $430,233,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 2,471.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 197,690 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 449.3% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after acquiring an additional 158,801 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 95,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Triton International by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 89,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triton International stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.43. Triton International has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $40.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.51%.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

