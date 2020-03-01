Analyzing Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Activision Blizzard has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Activision Blizzard and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Activision Blizzard 1 3 21 1 2.85 Nutanix 0 7 13 0 2.65

Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus price target of $64.58, indicating a potential upside of 11.10%. Nutanix has a consensus price target of $39.93, indicating a potential upside of 67.51%. Given Nutanix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nutanix is more favorable than Activision Blizzard.

Profitability

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Activision Blizzard 23.18% 13.16% 8.75% Nutanix -68.13% -429.65% -43.79%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.7% of Nutanix shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Activision Blizzard shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Nutanix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Activision Blizzard and Nutanix’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Activision Blizzard $6.49 billion 6.88 $1.50 billion $2.08 27.95 Nutanix $1.24 billion 3.71 -$621.18 million ($3.18) -7.50

Activision Blizzard has higher revenue and earnings than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Activision Blizzard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Activision Blizzard beats Nutanix on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc. develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc.; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content. The company also maintains a proprietary online gaming service, Battle.net that facilitates the creation of user generated content, digital distribution, and online social connectivity in its games; and develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services primarily on mobile platforms, such as Android and iOS, as well as distributes its content and services on the PC platform primarily through Facebook. In addition, it engages in creating original film and television content; and provides warehousing, logistics, and sales distribution services to third-party publishers of interactive entertainment software, as well as manufacturers of interactive entertainment hardware products. The company's products include various genres, including first-person shooter, action/adventure, role-playing, strategy, and others. It serves retailers and distributors, including mass-market retailers, first party digital storefronts, consumer electronics stores, discount warehouses, and game specialty stores through third-party distribution and licensing arrangements in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, Romania, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, and the United Kingdom. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. Its solution addresses a range of workloads, including enterprise applications, databases, virtual desktop infrastructure, unified communications, and big data analytics. The company offers Acropolis, an open platform comprising hyperconvergence, native virtualization, enterprise storage, virtual networking, and platform services; and Prism, an end-to-end consumer-grade management plane providing management and analytics across its software products and services. It also provides Nutanix Calm that offers native application orchestration, automation, and lifecycle management to its enterprise cloud platform. In addition, the company offers Beam, a multi-cloud optimization service; and Frame, a desktop-as-a-service. It serves customers in a range of industries, including automotive, consumer goods, education, energy, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, public sector, retail, technology, and telecommunications, as well as service providers. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

