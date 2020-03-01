Analyzing Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) & First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Bancorp has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancshares has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp and First Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 20.66% 13.25% 1.29% First Bancshares 24.93% 10.38% 1.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of First Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of First Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bancorp and First Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp $301.76 million 2.30 $51.56 million $1.06 11.48 First Bancshares $175.48 million 3.20 $43.74 million $2.79 10.70

Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancshares. First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bancorp and First Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50

First Bancshares has a consensus target price of $36.00, indicating a potential upside of 20.64%. Given First Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Bancshares is more favorable than Bancorp.

Summary

Bancorp beats First Bancshares on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards. In addition, it offers private label banking; credit and debit card payment processing for independent service organizations; institutional banking; and Internet banking services. The Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery; consumer loans consisting of equity lines of credit, as well as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; and real estate construction and acquisition loans. In addition, it originates loans to purchase existing residential homes or construct new homes, and to refinance existing mortgages; and provides financial and wealth management services. Further, the company offers Internet banking services, automated teller machines, voice response telephone inquiry services, commercial sweep accounts, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, merchant, mobile deposit, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, automatic drafts for various accounts, and credit card services. It primarily serves small to medium-sized businesses, professional concerns, individuals, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated through a network of 61 full-service branches, 1 motor branch, and 4 loan production offices in Mississippi, Alabama, Louisiana, Florida, and Georgia. The First Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

