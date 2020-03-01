Analyzing BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Dakota Territory Resource (NYSE:DTRC)

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) and Dakota Territory Resource (OTCMKTS:DTRC) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

BHP Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dakota Territory Resource has a beta of -1.59, suggesting that its share price is 259% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BHP Group and Dakota Territory Resource’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BHP Group $44.29 billion 1.57 $8.31 billion $3.66 11.83 Dakota Territory Resource N/A N/A $20,000.00 N/A N/A

BHP Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dakota Territory Resource.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.8% of BHP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of BHP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares BHP Group and Dakota Territory Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BHP Group N/A N/A N/A Dakota Territory Resource N/A -0.97% -12.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for BHP Group and Dakota Territory Resource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BHP Group 4 7 3 0 1.93 Dakota Territory Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

BHP Group currently has a consensus target price of $60.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.54%. Given BHP Group’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BHP Group is more favorable than Dakota Territory Resource.

Summary

BHP Group beats Dakota Territory Resource on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal. It also engages in the mining, smelting, and refining of nickel; provision of freight, finance, and administrative services, as well as trading, marketing, and support services; and potash development activities. BHP Group is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Dakota Territory Resource

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in three mineral properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, and Homestake Paleoplacer properties covering a total of approximately 3,341 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The company was formerly known as Mustang Geothermal Corp and changed its name to Dakota Territory Resource Corp. in September 2012. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

