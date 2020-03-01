Analyzing Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) & COMARCO (NASDAQ:CMRO)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) and COMARCO (OTCMKTS:CMRO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Energous has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, COMARCO has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and COMARCO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -19,009.41% -139.51% -120.77% COMARCO N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.4% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Energous shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of COMARCO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Energous and COMARCO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 0 0 2 0 3.00 COMARCO 0 0 0 0 N/A

Energous currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 389.13%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Energous and COMARCO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $200,000.00 217.35 -$50.84 million ($1.27) -1.09 COMARCO N/A N/A $840,000.00 N/A N/A

COMARCO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Energous.

Summary

COMARCO beats Energous on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Energous Company Profile

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

COMARCO Company Profile

Comarco, Inc. focuses on the monetization of its patent portfolio. The company intends to expand, protect, and monetize its patent portfolio through potential sale or licensing. Comarco, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Laguna Niguel, California.

