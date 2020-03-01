Analyzing Realty Income (NYSE:O) & Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and Realty Income (NYSE:O) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Hersha Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Realty Income pays an annual dividend of $2.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Hersha Hospitality Trust pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Realty Income pays out 84.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Realty Income has raised its dividend for 24 consecutive years. Hersha Hospitality Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Realty Income’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust -0.76% -0.45% -0.19% Realty Income 29.26% 4.89% 2.58%

Volatility and Risk

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Realty Income has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and Realty Income, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 3 3 0 0 1.50 Realty Income 0 4 8 0 2.67

Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.42%. Realty Income has a consensus target price of $81.70, indicating a potential upside of 12.86%. Given Hersha Hospitality Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hersha Hospitality Trust is more favorable than Realty Income.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.6% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Realty Income shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Realty Income shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and Realty Income’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust $529.96 million 1.01 $9.99 million $1.94 5.94 Realty Income $1.49 billion 16.20 $436.48 million $3.32 21.80

Realty Income has higher revenue and earnings than Hersha Hospitality Trust. Hersha Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Realty Income, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Realty Income beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast. The Company's common shares are traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the ticker HT.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants. To date, the company has declared 584 consecutive common stock monthly dividends throughout its 50-year operating history and increased the dividend 100 times since Realty Income's public listing in 1994 (NYSE: O).

