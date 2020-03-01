Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.81% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PLAN. FBN Securities dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Anaplan in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Shares of PLAN stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.94. 6,798,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,990,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.42 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.97. Anaplan has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 47.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $2,703,873.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,372 shares in the company, valued at $69,734,606.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 33,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,704,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,519,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,722 shares of company stock valued at $8,793,876. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.