Anchor Price Hits $0.78 on Top Exchanges (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Anchor has a total market cap of $10.03 million and approximately $34,439.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Anchor token can now be bought for about $0.78 or 0.00009151 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.31 or 0.02713554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00132015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Anchor Profile

Anchor's total supply is 759,493,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,809,248 tokens. Anchor's official message board is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases.

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io.

Anchor Token Trading

Anchor can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

