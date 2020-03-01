Ankr Price Down 9.2% This Week (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 9.2% against the dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, ABCC, IDEX and Bittrex. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00482761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $546.07 or 0.06359894 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00064582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030231 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005760 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011641 BTC.

About Ankr

Ankr is a token. It launched on February 21st, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,996,232,711 tokens. Ankr’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

Ankr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, Upbit, Bgogo, CoinExchange, ABCC, Bitinka, BitMax, Bittrex, Hotbit, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Huobi Korea, Bithumb, Binance DEX, Bilaxy, Coinall, Coinone and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

