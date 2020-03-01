ANON Hits Market Capitalization of $63,823.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One ANON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. ANON has a market cap of $63,823.00 and approximately $6.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ANON has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011794 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.49 or 0.02620161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.79 or 0.00221327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00045407 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00132352 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ANON

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official website is www.anonfork.io. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

