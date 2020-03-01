ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.50.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of ANSYS from $323.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd.

In other news, VP Richard S. Mahoney sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.65, for a total transaction of $2,150,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,719 shares of company stock worth $7,816,415 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $346,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at $11,326,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $2,469,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of ANSYS by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 122,718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $242.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 1.41. ANSYS has a one year low of $174.25 and a one year high of $299.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.21.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

