APIS Achieves Market Cap of $2.57 Million (APIS)

APIS (CURRENCY:APIS) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One APIS token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Bit-Z. APIS has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $79,724.00 worth of APIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, APIS has traded down 24.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011349 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000671 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000750 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000085 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

APIS Profile

APIS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. APIS’s total supply is 9,520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,091,541,772 tokens. The official website for APIS is apisplatform.io. APIS’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official. The official message board for APIS is medium.com/apisplatform.

APIS Token Trading

APIS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bit-Z and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

