Apollo Currency 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.59 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 26.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 80% higher against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $20.52 million and approximately $4.59 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, IDAX and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008100 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00009817 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

