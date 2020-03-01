Apollo Currency Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Apollo Currency has traded 52.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $17.12 million and $4.91 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

