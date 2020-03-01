Apollon Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges (XAP)

Apollon (CURRENCY:XAP) traded 41.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. In the last week, Apollon has traded down 61.8% against the U.S. dollar. Apollon has a total market cap of $3,790.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055940 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000130 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000386 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Apollon

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollon’s official website is apollon.one.

Apollon Coin Trading

Apollon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

