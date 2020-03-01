AppCoins Trading Down 11.8% Over Last 7 Days (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One AppCoins token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Binance, Huobi and IDEX. During the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 11.8% lower against the US dollar. AppCoins has a market cap of $4.14 million and $983,842.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.65 or 0.02636691 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.73 or 0.00219789 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00045112 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00131072 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

AppCoins’ genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AppCoins using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.