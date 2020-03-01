Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APLE. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,527,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,317,000 after purchasing an additional 130,811 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 13,306 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 42,648 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 25,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $13.07 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.24.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.22). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $289.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.18%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 73.62%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.