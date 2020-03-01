Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,575 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.0% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Apple were worth $33,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.33.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $273.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $315.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

