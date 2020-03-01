Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 825 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Apple from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.33.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAPL opened at $273.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.50 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $315.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

