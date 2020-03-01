Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,095 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.1% of Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in Apple by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $273.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $315.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.35. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.50 and a 52-week high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $1,196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 25.90%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie cut Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.33.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.