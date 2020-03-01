Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,954,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 52,969 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.8% of Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.09% of Apple worth $1,161,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 30th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a price objective (up from ) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $273.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.31 and a 200-day moving average of $262.35. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $1,196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

