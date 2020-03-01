Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Trimmed by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 3.3% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $2,195,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 14,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Aufman Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $837,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $2,410,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 90,473 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Apple from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $273.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,196.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $315.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.35. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.50 and a 1-year high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. Apple’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

