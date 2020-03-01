Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Position Reduced by Dundas Partners LLP

Dundas Partners LLP lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,443 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,878 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.6% of Dundas Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 23,917 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $466,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in Apple by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,402 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,944,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAPL stock opened at $273.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $315.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,196.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group raised Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.33.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

