Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Applied Genetic Technologies from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Applied Genetic Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

In related news, major shareholder Patrick Johan Hendrik Krol sold 81,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $425,288.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in Applied Genetic Technologies by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 103,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 20,942 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 44,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 21,435 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,214,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 163,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGTC opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $10.42.

Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. The company's lead products consist of four ophthalmology development programs across three targets, including X-linked retinoschisis that is in Phase I/II clinical trials; X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases, as well as a preclinical program in adrenoleukodystrophy, which is a disease of the central nervous system and otology.

