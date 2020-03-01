Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) Short Interest Down 6.2% in February

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,010,000 shares, a drop of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 7,470,000 shares. Currently, 38.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 738,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

AAOI opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $179.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.12. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $8.34 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $48.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.25% and a negative net margin of 34.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $72,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,778.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,257 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 32,192 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.13% of the company’s stock.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.10 to $8.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.10.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

