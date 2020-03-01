Aragon Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $337,909.00 (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.14 or 0.00013338 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Bitfinex, IDEX and AirSwap. During the last seven days, Aragon has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Aragon has a total market cap of $37.25 million and $337,909.00 worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon was first traded on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,814,628 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, HitBTC, Upbit, IDEX, Bitfinex, AirSwap, Liqui and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

