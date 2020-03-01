Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.10.

ARMK has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 106.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $464,000. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth $19,083,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,756,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,520,000 after purchasing an additional 97,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

ARMK stock opened at $34.74 on Friday. Aramark has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $47.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.64%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

