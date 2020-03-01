Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) Short Interest Update

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a decline of 8.4% from the January 30th total of 3,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 349,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 19.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ARCH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Arch Coal in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Arch Coal in a research report on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet cut Arch Coal from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of Arch Coal stock opened at $50.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. Arch Coal has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $101.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $549.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.30 million. Arch Coal had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arch Coal will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Arch Coal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.17%.

In related news, Director Holly K. Koeppel sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $91,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $159,537. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Arch Coal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 32,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 3.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Arch Coal by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Arch Coal by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 4,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in Arch Coal by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period.

About Arch Coal

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

