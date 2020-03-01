Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the January 30th total of 2,120,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

In other news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $56,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 2,681.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 34.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Capital stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.70. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $16.71 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 51.90%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.66%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Ares Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

