Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) Shares Acquired by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.74% of Argan worth $10,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Argan in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Argan by 44.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Argan alerts:

In other Argan news, Director James W. Quinn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.92 per share, for a total transaction of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 64,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,319,354.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Hibbert Watson purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.79 per share, for a total transaction of $35,790.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,423. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AGX opened at $41.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.31. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.43 and a 52-week high of $51.95.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. Argan had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a negative net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd.

Argan Profile

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.