Argentum (ARG) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Argentum (CURRENCY:ARG) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Argentum coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Argentum has a total market cap of $2,062.00 and $1.00 worth of Argentum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Argentum has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Argentum alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001388 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 27.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Argentum

Argentum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2011. Argentum’s total supply is 12,441,604 coins. Argentum’s official message board is cryptocointalk.com/topic/50052-argentum-arg. Argentum’s official website is www.argentum.io. The Reddit community for Argentum is /r/argentumproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Argentum’s official Twitter account is @Argentum_ARG.

Argentum Coin Trading

Argentum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argentum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Argentum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argentum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Argentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Argentum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.