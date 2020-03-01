Arion (ARION) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.00

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. Arion has a market cap of $27,521.00 and approximately $9.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded down 36.6% against the dollar. One Arion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.15 or 0.02637770 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00220565 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00045244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000654 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00132171 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 11,999,209 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com.

Arion Coin Trading

Arion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.