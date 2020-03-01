Arionum (ARO) Market Capitalization Tops $95,269.00

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, Arionum has traded 59.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $95,269.00 and approximately $6,066.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,546.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.76 or 0.02549980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.03672632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00675148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00756681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00091137 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028755 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00573149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Arionum Profile

Arionum (ARO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com. Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com.

Buying and Selling Arionum

