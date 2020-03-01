Ark (ARK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1.03 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Ark coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, OKEx and Binance. Ark has a total market cap of $26.43 million and $1.03 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00041065 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 67.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000106 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Ark’s total supply is 147,802,716 coins and its circulating supply is 118,488,454 coins. Ark’s official message board is forum.ark.io. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

Ark can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, OKEx, Binance, COSS, Upbit, Livecoin, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

