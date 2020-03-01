Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Short Interest Update

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 144,400 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the January 30th total of 154,100 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of ARMP stock opened at $3.82 on Friday. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $6.92.

ARMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARMP. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

