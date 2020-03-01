Arqma 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $421.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Arqma coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $18,333.00 and approximately $421.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Arqma has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,645.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.69 or 0.02592653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.55 or 0.03657408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00688037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00770747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00090368 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00581441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,845,619 coins and its circulating supply is 3,801,075 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

